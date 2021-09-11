Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 371,515 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 371,515 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

