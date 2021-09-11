Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.83 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,517 shares of company stock worth $3,456,231 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

