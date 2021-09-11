Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Entergy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.