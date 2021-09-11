NIX Price Tops $0.0299 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $12,514.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

