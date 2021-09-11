Node Runners Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $468.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.12 or 0.00105328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00162668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043718 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

