Noir (NOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $219.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $139,973.98 and $219.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

