Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

