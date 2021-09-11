Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

