NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $209.10 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,280,720,599 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

