NULS One Day Volume Tops $34.92 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $58.16 million and $34.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

