NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stake Trimmed by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

BATS NULG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 40,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

