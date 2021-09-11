NXM (NXM) Price Hits $126.63 on Major Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $838.55 million and approximately $105.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $126.63 or 0.00278082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00163646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00043730 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

