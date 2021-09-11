Nyzo (NYZO) One Day Volume Tops $32,787.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $32,787.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

