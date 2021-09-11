O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

