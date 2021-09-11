O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 131,829 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $571.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $540.19 and its 200 day moving average is $492.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $575.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

