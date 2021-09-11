O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 181,246 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 792.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

