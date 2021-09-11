O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 314,794 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12,812.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

