O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

