O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 181,246 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 792.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.48 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.