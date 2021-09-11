O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,348 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 184.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Shares of PWR opened at $115.80 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $117.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

