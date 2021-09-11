O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 36,628 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHG opened at $32.40 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

