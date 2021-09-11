O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,832 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

IX opened at $97.80 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

