O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,265 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

