O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 727 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

