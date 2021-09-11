O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 9,728 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

