O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Flowserve worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

