O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

