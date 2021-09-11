O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $820.10 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.73 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

