O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 44,421.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

