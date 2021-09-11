O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 39,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $916.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $842.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

