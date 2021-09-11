O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,022 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

