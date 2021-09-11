O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

LKQ stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

