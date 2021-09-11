O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,900 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PVH worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

