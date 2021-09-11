O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

