O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

