O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $239.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

