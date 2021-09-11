O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1,008.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

CINF opened at $117.38 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

