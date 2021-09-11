O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

