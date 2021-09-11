O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,568 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.03 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

