O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.