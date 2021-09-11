O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

