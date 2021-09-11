O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,405 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,357,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 660.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

