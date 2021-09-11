O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,191 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.65 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

