O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,265 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.