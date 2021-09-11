O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,295 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $288.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

