O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

