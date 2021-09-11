O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

