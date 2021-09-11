O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $580.63 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.