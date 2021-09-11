O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 761.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

