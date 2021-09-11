O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 20,664 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

LRCX opened at $598.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

